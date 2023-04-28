Last Chance Title Match Revealed For Impact Under Siege, Updated Line-Up

Impact Wrestling has revealed the Knockouts World Title match for the upcoming Under Siege pay-per-view.

Deonna Purrazzo, the Knockouts World Champion, will defend her title against Jordynne Grace in a Last Chance match on Under Siege. If Grace loses, she will be unable to contend for the championship as long as Purrazzo is the victor.

At Impact Rebellion on April 16, Purrazzo defeated Grace to claim the vacant championship. Days earlier, the position had been declared vacant due to Mickie James’ injuries.

The Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada, will host the 2023 Impact Under Siege event on Friday, May 26. The program will stream live on FITE TV, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.



Impact World Title Match

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

