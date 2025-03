The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

On Saturday morning, WWE confirmed the addition of a new main event match for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Joining the growing lineup for the April 4 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand program is Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match.

Previously announced for the 4/4 show is the long-awaited debut of Rey Fenix, as well as Naomi vs. B-Fab.