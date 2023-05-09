Last Minute Changes Made Before Monday’s WWE RAW

Very late in the day, a few changes were made to Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW.

A production assistant reportedly ran out and handed out a new format sheet late in the evening, according to a tweet posted by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

It is not clear whether the finishes of the matches were changed, but the order of the matches in the World Title tournament was rearranged.

The news of the late change will likely bring back memories when Vince McMahon was in charge of operations at the Gorilla Position.

