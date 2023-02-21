Last Minute Creative Change Delays Trish Stratus’ WWE Return, Title Match Set

Former Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was supposed to make a surprise appearance on this week’s RAW during the “Ding Dong Hello!” segment but plans changed at the last minute.

This week, Bayley welcomed Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as guests to talk smack about Bayley and Lita’s incident from a few weeks ago. Becky Lynch cut Dakota Kai off as she discussed their plan to continue dominating the Women’s Tag Tea Titles.

Lynch stated that she wanted to win the titles and considered collaborating with one person, Lita. The challenge was issued, and Bayley accepted it reluctantly. It was later confirmed that the match will take place next week.

Stratus was backstage, and her involvement in this storyline has been planned for weeks. She was supposed to appear in the “Ding Dong Hello!” segment, according to Fightful Select, but she left before it began, and what actually happened was reportedly just a “creative change.”

It’s possible that they decided to have Stratus appear on the show next week rather than this week.

We should find out more soon. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.