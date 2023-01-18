Last-Minute Creative Change Made on WWE NXT Due to the Death of Jay Briscoe

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe.

The New Day was scheduled to host a funeral segment on NXT on Tuesday night – this segment was changed after the news of Jay Briscoe’s passing, per sources, PostWrestling.com’s John Pollock noted. Instead, New Day held a “celebration” of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince losing in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match at New Year’s Evil while dressed in suits.

As previously stated, WWE acknowledged Briscoe’s death during the broadcast.