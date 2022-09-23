Late Addition to Tonight’s Impact Victory Road Card, Updated Line-Up

Impact Wrestling has revealed a late addition to tonight’s Victory Road card.

The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Juice Robinson will face off against Gut Check’s Shogun, Jack Price, and Jason Hotch during the Countdown To Victory Road pre-show.

Hotch and Price won the competition in March of this year, while Shogun won in March of 2020. This will be Robinson’s first Impact appearance since the Las Vegas TV tapings on November 21, 2021. His last televised match was a Before The Impact victory over Raj Singh on January 6, this year.

The Victory Road pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30 p.m. ET on YouTube and Impact Plus. The main card will then commence at 8 p.m. ET on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

Tonight, Victory Road will take place form Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here is the last card:

Impact X Division Title Match

Delirious vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre

Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

Triple Threat Revolver Rules Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King vs. Mia Yim vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Yuya Uemura

Winner challenges for the X Division Title at Bound For Glory.

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Pick Your Poison Non-Title Match

Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler (picked by Masha Slamovich)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Heath and Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. PCO and Vincent

Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Juice Robinson) vs. Gut Check Winners (Shogun, Jack Price, Jason Hotch)