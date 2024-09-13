Late Change To Big Match At TNA Victory Road 2024

TNA Wrestling announced the following ahead of tonight’s Victory Road show in San Antonio, TX:

“Alisha Edwards is not medically cleared to compete tonight at TNA Victory Road,” the announcement read. “Taking her place in the Knockouts World Tag Team Title match vs. Spitfire is Tasha Steelz! If Spitfire lose, they must disband!”

Check back here later tonight for complete TNA Victory Road 2024 results.