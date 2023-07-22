Late Creative Changes Made To WWE SmackDown, Backstage News On Why They Were Made

WWE reportedly made several late creative changes to Friday’s SmackDown on FS1 broadcast from Orlando’s Amway Center.

According to a new report from PWInsider, word at SmackDown was that WWE made changes to already-booked plans because some talents were pulled from the show due to medical reasons. It was noted that one version of the story circulating claimed that some wrestlers tested positive for COVID-19, or were in direct contact with someone who did.

These issues prompted late-day creative changes. It was announced earlier on Friday that WWE Women’s Champion Asuka would learn who her SummerSlam opponents would be. This segment was supposed to feature Adam Pearce in the ring with Asuka. However, WWE ended up announcing Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for SummerSlam on social media.

In a related note, Flair was not scheduled to wrestle this week. WWE had planned IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega, but when it was decided to scrap the in-ring segment with Asuka, Belair, and Flair, they went with Flair vs. SKY instead. Flair defeated SKY in a hard-fought, back-and-forth match that received praise from fans online. Asuka attacked Flair after the match, but Belair did not appear on the show.