Late Match Addition Revealed For Tonight’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage On TNT

You can add a fourth confirmed match for tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut at 10/9c, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce one-half of a new match for the program.

The AEW President revealed that one-half of the Swerve In Our Glory tag-team, Keith Lee, will be in action in a singles match on the show this evening.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Uncasville, CT.