Late Match Addition Revealed For Tonight’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage On TNT

You can add a fourth confirmed match for tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.
Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut at 10/9c, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce one-half of a new match for the program.
The AEW President revealed that one-half of the Swerve In Our Glory tag-team, Keith Lee, will be in action in a singles match on the show this evening.
Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Uncasville, CT.
After a win in a classic #1 contenders match on Dynamite, 1/2 of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions Limitless @RealKeithLee will be in action TONIGHT on a LIVE #AEWRampage coming up SOON on @TNTdrama!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
Coming up at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT
Live TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8oiSyqSPfq
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2022