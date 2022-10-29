Late Match Addition Revealed For Tonight’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage On TNT

By
Matt Boone
-

You can add a fourth confirmed match for tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut at 10/9c, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce one-half of a new match for the program.

The AEW President revealed that one-half of the Swerve In Our Glory tag-team, Keith Lee, will be in action in a singles match on the show this evening.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Uncasville, CT.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR