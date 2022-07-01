Latest Backstage Details on AEW Stars Doing Cameos for WWE RAW

Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight from AEW made surprise appearances on WWE RAW in pre-recorded vignettes that paid respect to John Cena, as PWMania.com previously reported.

F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer provided more information and mentioned that AEW President Tony Khan was approached by WWE’s Bruce Prichard.

Meltzer said:

“The basic story behind this is that on 6/24, Bruce Prichard called Khan and asked about having clips from those three guys as well as Mark Henry for Raw for Cena’s 20th anniversary. Khan felt that it sounded like they were doing a good show and it was a nice deal, and that he and everyone has a lot of respect for Cena. He said he was fine with it but it was up to the talent if they wanted to do the videos.”

Megha Parekh from AEW then got in touch with the AEW stars about participating in the videos, and they agreed. Additionally, Mark Henry produced a RAW video, but it was never broadcast.