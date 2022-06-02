Latest Backstage News and Updates on ROH, Returning to PPV, More

Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor is expected to return to pay-per-view in the near future.

According to Fightful Select, AEW talent were recently informed that ROH will return in some fashion sooner rather than later. Wrestlers have been notified that ROH will return to pay-per-view on the weekend of July 23.

ROH Death Before Dishonor XIX is rumored to be taking place that weekend in Lowell, Massachusetts. There’s no indication on the location or which wrestlers will be on the card yet.

NJPW has discreetly changed the date of their High Alert show at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC from Sunday, July 24 to Sunday, July 17. It’s been suggested that this is linked to the ROH pay-per-view. The show is still listed for July 24 on the NJPW and Eventbrite websites, and ticketholders have not gotten any kind of notice that the date has been changed. If an announcement is made, we will keep you informed.

ROH’s return to television has yet to be announced. Khan has continued to sign AEW talent with the intention of using them in his ROH promotion.

Khan agreed to buy ROH in late March and took control at that time. His purchase was completed a few weeks ago. ROH was on hiatus in late 2021, but returned on April 1 with Supercard of Honor XV, which Khan and his crew organized. Gresham was crowned the undisputed ROH World Champion, while Wheeler Yuta was crowned the ROH Pure Champion, FTR was crowned the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Mercedes Martinez was crowned the Interim ROH Women’s World Champion, and new talent debuted, some of whom were previously or currently affiliated with AEW. Since then, Samoa Joe has signed with Khan and has won the ROH World Television Championship, while Martinez has won the ROH Women’s World Championship.