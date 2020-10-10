Latest Backstage News On Ridge Holland’s Leg Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT Superstar Ridge Holland suffered a leg injury after he tried to catch Oney Lorcan on a dive. During the spot, his leg snapped and he had to be stretchered out of the arena. Holland had surgery to repair an ankle dislocation and fracture, a right knee patellar dislocation, and a patellar tendon rupture. As of this writing, there is no word on when he’ll be able to return to the ring.

When Holland was taken backstage on a stretcher, medical officials were able to pop his dislocated knee back into place at the Capitol Wrestling Center. They were not able to do the same with his ankle until later in the night after he was transported to the Emergency Room.