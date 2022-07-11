Latest Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Allegations, His Future

The most recent Vince McMahon Wall Street Journal article doesn’t seem to have much of an impact on WWE business, and McMahon doesn’t seem to be disturbed by anything.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McMahon was in charge of creative at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, and everything was as usual. According to one source, McMahon wasn’t trying to sell anything and was simply “letting everyone know he’s not blinking,” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports. After the production meeting, McMahon is also believed to have said, “Have fun guys, have a great show.”

Everyone backstage has a different opinion, but Meltzer noted that nobody can envision McMahon not being present at WWE events. Additionally, it was mentioned that the majority of people, even those with greater power than McMahon, would not have survived the allegations.

Meanwhile, WWE numbers are strong, and their Sacramento live event this past Saturday drew over 7,500 fans, according to WrestleTix. That would be this year’s second-largest house show attendance.

McMahon owns the bulk of the company’s shares, and the shareholders lack the authority to remove him. Furthermore, Vince’s stance on refusing to resign is strengthened if the shareholders believe that the company will fail without him.

