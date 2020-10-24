Latest Backstage News On What Match Will Close WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton was slated to close the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV as of Saturday morning.
In late September, Twitter account @WrestleVotes reported that Bayley vs. Sasha Banks would be closing the show. With WWE known to change plans several times, it’s still possible that a final decision won’t be made until hours before the PPV starts.
Sasha Banks vs Bayley inside Hell in a Cell is the planned main event as of now for the 10/25 PPV event.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2020