Latest Backstage News On What Match Will Close WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton was slated to close the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV as of Saturday morning.

In late September, Twitter account @WrestleVotes reported that Bayley vs. Sasha Banks would be closing the show. With WWE known to change plans several times, it’s still possible that a final decision won’t be made until hours before the PPV starts.

