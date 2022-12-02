Latest Backstage News on WWE Holding an International Live Event In January

WWE is expected to return to India in January.

According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE will hold a live event on Wednesday, January 18. This is a SmackDown brand event, but it’s unclear if the show will be taped to air.

There has also been no word on the city or location of the event, but this would be WWE’s first event in India since December 2017. WWE will most likely make an official announcement about the event in the coming weeks.

According to recent reports, WWE has a live event planned for January 18 or January 19, with the location yet to be determined. Sportskeeda then reported that WWE planned to hold the event in Hyderabad, but WWE has yet to confirm the location as of this writing.

The January event is expected to feature a roster of Superstars, both Indian and international, but there is no word on who else will be working the show besides SmackDown Superstars.