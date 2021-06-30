Latest Backstage News On WWE Main Roster At The Performance Center This Week

We noted before how several WWE main roster wrestlers were scheduled to be at the WWE Performance Center this week, to train for the upcoming return to touring, as mandated by the company. It was also reported that it was going to be a busy week at the Performance Center because WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was also scheduled to be there to scout talent.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that many wrestlers that have been off TV for quite a while made the trip to the Performance Center today, including Sasha Banks. Banks has not been seen since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37 in April.

It was also noted that wrestlers who have asked for time off were not exempt from being at the Performance Center for training this week.

