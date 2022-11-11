Latest Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 39

WWE is just a few weeks away from its busiest time of year, with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39. The company is planning its biggest event of the year for April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, under the tagline ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is “trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there.”

According to the report, co-CEO Nick Khan has a lot of connections with people in sports and entertainment from his days as an agent, so that’s one way they could get some outside names to be on the show.

As previously reported, WWE is looking to book John Cena for a match at Mania, which would be his first match since SummerSlam 2021. Also, following the success of his return earlier this year, Steve Austin is reportedly open to accepting offers for WrestleMania 39.

WWE is still hoping for The Rock to come in for a match with Roman Reigns, as they have been for years, but the possibility of that match happening is limited due to his busy schedule.