Latest Backstage News on WWE’s Recent Covid-19 Positive Tests, WWE’s Plans

One of the issues that some talent have with the COVID-19 situation in WWE is that some of their peers aren’t taking the virus seriously enough, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. These wrestlers point out that they basically go to work (for WWE) and then to the store and back home and that’s it whereas other talent are posting photos of themselves hanging out in public with no masks, on boats or hot tubs, beaches, gyms, etc. which greatly increase the risk of contracting the virus and bringing it to the Performance Center.

The Observer also suggests that producers Jamie Noble and Adam Pearce almost surely would have gotten WWE’s permission to go public with their positive COVID-19 test results and they speculate that this was probably the company’s way to get “a few names out” but names that the fans wouldn’t really care about since neither of them are active wrestlers. Under HIPAA laws, WWE isn’t able to release any names without their permission but Kayla Braxton did give them the go ahead back in March when she was the first person to test positive, however, they decided not to release her name publicly but did note it via an internal memo to all talent and staff.

For what it’s worth, WWE producer Adam Pearce’s positive test caused “a lot of concern” backstage because of how closely he had been working with Bruce Prichard, who is 57 years of age, as well as Vince McMahon, who is 74. Ric Flair, 71, also appeared at multiple tapings when the outbreak began but as of this past weekend, he was not said to be experiencing any symptoms or health issues.