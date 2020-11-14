Latest Backstage News On Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced Friday that Zelina Vega has been released from the company. PWMania has learned that reactions from within the WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling locker rooms varied, but this was generally regarded as a shocking move on WWE’s part.

Vega’s firing was not a surprise to everyone in WWE and some “saw this coming.”

A tenured member of the creative team revealed that they could “could see it coming,” and mentioned she was “jobbed out” on television and wasn’t managing anyone either.

The fact that Zelina Vega sent out a tweet in response to Paige’s message about unionizing didn’t help things. Her OnlyFans page was also an issue as she opened it after WWE’s third party ban announcement.

PWMania has also learned that Zelina Vega sent a legal letter out to at least one pro wrestling news site in an attempt to get coverage of her OnlyFans page taken down.

The tweet that Zelina Vega released about unionizing yesterday came after she was informed of her release. WWE announced her release within 15 minutes after she sent out the tweet.

