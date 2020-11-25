Latest Backstage Talk Regarding Eva Marie’s WWE Return

Eva Marie departed from WWE in 2017 and tried her hand at acting. She also kept busy with endorsement deals and modeling. A recent report about a WWE return also generated a lot of interest.

It was reported in October that Eva Marie signed with WWE in September. According to PWInsider, WWE reached a new deal with Eva Marie on September 20th.

There is currently no talk about her WWE return, according to Ringsidenews. When reports came out that she signed a new deal with the company, many wondered what type of contract she inked.

A tenured member of the creative team confirmed multiple times over the past month that her name has not come up in any meetings. Most recently, we were told on Monday of this week that her name is still not mentioned.

Eva Marie’s name could drive some interest, as many fans remember her as an original member of the Total Divas cast. S

There is obviously some concern about how she would mesh with the current women’s roster if she was brought back as an active Superstar.

There is still a big question mark hovering above Eva Marie’s name as it’s been over a month since the news broke that she is expected to make a return to the company.

