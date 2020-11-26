Latest Backstage Update On Braun Stroman’s Injury Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, Braun Strowman is rumored to be injured which would explain his storyline suspension. He was previously slated for a WWE Title match against Drew McIntyre at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20th. There is some reason to doubt that his injury is legitimate right now.

No mention of Braun Strowman’s injury appears on any reports from RAW or other notes from the red brand, according to a new report by Ringsidenews.

The company has kept medical information close to the vest, especially since the pandemic started, but an injury for Strowman would have been likely noted. The creative team receives a list of available talent they can use every week.

This could be a “wait and see” situation, but Braun Strowman is still apparently pencilled in to face Drew McIntyre at TLC.