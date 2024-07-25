Latest Backstage Update On CM Punk’s WWE Status

CM Punk’s WWE contract has been the subject of numerous contradictory rumors.

It was first reported that CM Punk is attempting to restructure his WWE contract following his return to WWE in November at the Survivor Series PLE. Ibou of WrestlePurists first reported that Punk is attempting to restructure his contract. He also stated that he believes Punk is currently on a three-year deal.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Punk’s short-term contract is about to expire, and the two sides are working on an extension. However, it was stated that the current deal does include rollovers.

PWInsider.com reports Punk and WWE agreed to a three-year contract the night he returned to Chicago, which would take him through November 2026. This does not include any time he may have missed due to an injury.

It was reported that the two parties were discussing a new deal, but “WWE are the ones who approached Punk about working out a new deal, and they are seeking to lock in what was described as a “bigger” deal (two sources used that terminology) and stated it was something the company initiated, not Punk.”

One source explained why the company would want to finalize a new deal: “New world. Huge numbers. Merch and socials.”

WrestleVotes stated, “Regarding the recent CM Punk news: A source tells me the company is extremely happy with Punk’s attitude, commitment, drawing power (both TV numbers & social media views), and big merchandise sales. It’s safe to say they want to continue this momentum for as long as possible.”