Latest Bad News For WWE WrestleMania 36, Edge Set For RAW

– WrestleVotes noted the following regarding the status of WWE Wrestlemania 36:

With the latest CDC recommendations regarding large groups, WWE simply cannot go on as is for WrestleMania. No crowds larger than 50 people for 8 weeks is the recommendation. Also, I would expect all TV events to be from the Performance Center for the foreseeable future. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 15, 2020

– Edge is now scheduled to appear on this week’s WWE RAW which takes place at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.