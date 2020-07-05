Latest Comments From Matt Riddle’s Accuser

As PWMania.com previously reported, indy wrestler Candy Cartwright accused Smackdown star Matt Riddle of inappropriate sexual behavior. Riddle issued a statement via his attorney denying the accusations and the statement mentioned that Cartwright was stalking Riddle and his family.
Cartwright sent out a new tweet on Saturday night regarding the matter:
This is crazy. It’s been two weeks and I’m still getting hate messages/threats and seeing stuff like this. If I’ve been “stalking for years” then why is this from 2019? This was also taken after I went to see him on an nxt loop and he got me tickets to two shows… https://t.co/UpnnZwrGU1 pic.twitter.com/4iZtwQx2Or
— Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) July 4, 2020