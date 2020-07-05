Latest Comments From Matt Riddle’s Accuser

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, indy wrestler Candy Cartwright accused Smackdown star Matt Riddle of inappropriate sexual behavior. Riddle issued a statement via his attorney denying the accusations and the statement mentioned that Cartwright was stalking Riddle and his family.

Cartwright sent out a new tweet on Saturday night regarding the matter:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR