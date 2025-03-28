Latest Cryptic Teaser For Big WWE Return (Spoiler), CM Punk/Paul Heyman Favor, More

– WWE ran the latest cryptic mystery vignette teasing the arrival or return of a Superstar during today’s SmackDown taping at the O2 Arena in London, England. The latest vignette begins to show the actual person himself, along the same usual smokey intro. As noted, these are believed to be hyping up the return of Aleister Black, who recently parted ways with AEW after a run in the company as Malakai Black.

The newest mystery vignette that aired tonight. pic.twitter.com/bnnJtx9206 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 28, 2025

– CM Punk made it clear that the announcement of his first-ever WrestleMania main event match, which features himself taking on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in triple-threat action at WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19 was not the “favor” that Paul Heyman still owes him.

– While WrestleMania 41 marks the first main event match for CM Punk, it is the tenth WrestleMania main event (sixth in a row) for Roman Reigns. His WrestleMania main event history includes:

• v Lesnar — WrestleMania 31

• v Triple H — WrestleMania 32

• v Undertaker — WrestleMania 33

• v Lesnar — WrestleMania 34

• v Bryan v Edge — WrestleMania 37

• v Lesnar — WrestleMania 38

• v Cody Rhodes — WrestleMania 39

• v Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins — WrestleMania 40 Night 1

• v Cody Rhodes — WrestleMania 40 Night 2

• v Seth Rollins v CM Punk — WrestleMania 41 Night 1