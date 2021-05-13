Latest Details On Ricky Starks’ Neck Injury

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan provided more details on Ricky Starks’ neck injury:

“I feel terrible. I wasn’t going to say anything about it. Rico (Starks) in the match against Hangman had hurt his neck. He came out of it feeling okay, he really felt like like he dodged a bullet. So we felt good about it but Doc (Samson) said ‘pull him out’ and had him go get checked out. And he had a little soreness and Doc sent him for an MRI. We didn’t know what to expect. Rico thought he was going to be okay and it turned out he had a small fracture in his neck.”

“So he’s going to be sitting out for awhile. It’s very scary, but I’m really glad they took all the precautions they took. That’s why Doc sent him to get a second opinion and go get an MRI. They definitely told him to take a few months off and rest. It’s a very unfortunate situation. I wasn’t going to say that specifically, but it somehow got out. I talked to Starks about it last night and I’m really gutted for him, because he’s worked so hard to get to this spot. And he would’ve been a big part of Double or Nothing. I can’t say enough good things about Ricky Starks and what he does for AEW.”