Latest Details On ROH’s Jonathan Gresham Starting A New Promotion

Earlier this week, top ROH star Jonathan Gresham announced his new pro wrestling company – Terminus. It will launch on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fightful Select reported some more details about the promotion. The promotion will start announcing talent and more details this Monday. They plan to use contracted talent from other companies and won’t be signing anyone to their own deals.

Women will be involved in the company. It was said the promotion was motivated by various factors and already in the works before ROH announced their major changes going into effect at the start of 2022.

World of Sport was one of many motivations for the new show.