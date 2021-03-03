Latest Details On The Return Of The NWA

As PWMania.com previously reported, the NWA is returning with a PPV Event on Sunday, March 21st at 4PM Eastern prior to the WWE Fastlane PPV and has a $19.99 US price tag listed on Fite.tv.

Here are some additional details regarding the NWA’s return:

* NWA Powerrr will resume with weekly Fite TV airings starting on Tuesday, March 23rd. The tapings will take place inside an empty GBS Studios in Atlanta, GA.

* In an interview with AP.com, Billy Corgan commented on the brand prior to the pandemic:

““We were never in any financial peril. We were totally on a growth pattern. The plan for last year before things kind of hit the skids was to start pivoting. We were in discussions with Live Nation about running live events to help bring in revenue and expand who was watching the product. It was more about growing pains stuff, but we didn’t have any problems internally with the product.”

* Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

NWA Champion Nick Aldis will be one of those leading the charge for the promotion, in front of and behind the cameras. Billy Corgan will remain the booker.

Pat Kenney, aka the former Simon Diamond, will be taking a greater role for the NWA going forward and will be essentially heading up talent relations.

* Several new talents are expected to debut as part of the NWA’s relaunch.