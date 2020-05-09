Latest Details On The Undertaker’s New WWE Network Documentary “The Last Ride”

WWE Network has shared some additional details on the WWE Network limited docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride.

The first episode, which debuts on Sunday, has a runtime of 55 minutes. Chapter 2 of the limited series debuts on Sunday, May 17.

The website has a synopsis for Episode 2, which is titled, “Chapter 2: The Redemption.” You can view that synopsis below:

The Undertaker’s greatest fear is realized as his disappointing performance against Roman Reigns fuels the Dead Man to rebuild and redeem himself in a match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34.