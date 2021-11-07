Latest Details On WWE Releasing Wrestlers Due To Vaccination Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nia Jax issued a public statement regarding her release from WWE. Nia wrote that her vaccination status “was never mentioned” and she “wasn’t given any choices or options.”

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided more details on the matter:

“Everybody was told it was budgetary reasons. So on the vax story, there were several of the people, I don’t know the names specifically, it was not everyone but it was probably a half dozen or more that did not get vaxxed that were cut and it was very much a part of the reason. The thing is and I know this from a couple of different people because I asked ‘were you told that if you don’t get vaxxed that you were in trouble?’”

“They never told anyone to get vaccinated, as far as I know, or threatened [or told] you have to. Because I know [I asked] were you told that you needed to get vaccinated. And it was like ‘no.’ It was understood they wanted you to but nobody was told. If the idea was like we’re gonna cut people who don’t get vaccinated, I think that they should tell people ahead of time and maybe there’s legal reasons why they don’t as far as lawsuits or something.”