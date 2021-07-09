Latest Details Regarding Bayley’s Injury and How She Got Hurt

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of action for around nine months.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this week while training at the WWE Performance Center. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com also commented on the matter:

We're told the Bayley injury happened during the mandatory "return to road" training session at the WWE Performance Center while doing chain wrestling with another Superstar. It was referred to as a freak accident. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 9, 2021

WWE Producer TJ Wilson commented on the injury: