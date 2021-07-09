Latest Details Regarding Bayley’s Injury and How She Got Hurt

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of action for around nine months.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this week while training at the WWE Performance Center. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com also commented on the matter:

WWE Producer TJ Wilson commented on the injury:

