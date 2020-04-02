Latest Episode Of “Making WWE”, Stephanie McMahon Comments On Home Schooling Her Children

– Below is the latest episode of WWE’s “Making WWE” series on YouTube. This episode features WWE photographer Rich Freeda, who takes fans behind-the-scenes of shooting WrestleMania and more WWE action.

– As noted earlier, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon revealed in a new interview that she was forced to miss WrestleMania 36 because she was not an essential employee for the tapings. This was her first time missing The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Stephanie took to Instagram today with a rare post on her daughters (Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire and Vaughn Evelyn), revealing that she spent the past week home-schooling them due to schools being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“1st week of home school almost under our belts! It’s truly an unprecedented time in our world,” Stephanie wrote. “It’s frightening and uncertain, but we can’t let fear shut us down. This time will pass, we just don’t know when. One thing that helps me is focusing on what I’m grateful for. And I’m so incredibly grateful for all this time with my family. My youngest rode her bike without training wheels this week, I’ve had dinner with my kids every night, and I’m becoming somewhat of an IT specialist [emoji]. Getting outside, exercising and playing with my dogs helps my sanity and FaceTime, Zoom and Google Hangouts help me feel connected to colleagues, friends and loved ones. Thank you to all the first responders, health care workers and everyone on the front lines helping to fight this pandemic. Stay safe, healthy, sane and connected.”

Stephanie also included a quote from author Kitty O’Meara. You can see her full IG post below: