Latest From Mercedes Martinez After Leaving Retribution

Mercedes Martinez, who was recently removed from the Retribution faction on WWE RAW, wrote about Covid-19 and also teased a return to the NXT brand:
Just a reminder:
WE..ARE..STILL..IN..A…
PANDEMIC!!!
I have asthma and a immunocompromised son, so PLEASE take Covid-19
SERIOUS.
Be safe, stay healthy.
Wash ur hands regularly.
AND…..WEAR YOUR MASKS for the safety of yourself and others like me and my son.
THANKS
MERCEDES😁
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) November 19, 2020
Did someone say WAR?!
😈😈😈
Might be TIME to let the RICAN PLAY! https://t.co/gInwQw47js
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) November 19, 2020