Latest Health Update On Don West

As PWMania.com previously reported, former TNA announcer Don West was diagnosed with brain lymphoma in June 2021 and said that he will begin treatment immediately. Following 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 radiation sessions, West reported that the cancer was in remission in September. West was eager to return to his radio work at NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington State, where he hosts “The Don West Show” from 2 to 5 p.m. every weekday. On West’s behalf, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett confirmed on December 29 that West was hospitalized after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time and was undergoing chemotherapy. West said that his rehabilitation was on track at the time, with a clean bill of health after three months, but he began to experience symptoms, and the brain tumors returned. He started his second round of chemotherapy at that time, with more intense and rigorous treatments.

According to an update, West has suffered another setback in his fight against cancer. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported at the end of May that West provided an update and said there had been intentions to undertake stem cell treatment as part of the battle against brain lymphoma, but the tumor was now double the size it had been. As a result, doctors decided to cancel the stem cell treatment. West was then set to begin a new, different treatment sometime this week. D’Amore followed up with a tweet offering to match GoFundMe donations dollar for dollar.

On May 29, West announced via Twitter that the tumor had doubled in size, causing him to undergo an experimental treatment.

“Thank you so much for your support and donations. The tumor has doubled in size, causing experimental treatment. Thanks Scott and Mike for reaching out. Bless you all,” West wrote in the May 29 tweet, referring to D’Amore and Johnson it appears.

You can still donate to West, but D’Amore matched donations until Friday at midnight EST. West’s GoFundMe campaign can be seen at this link.

West served in TNA commentary from 2002 to 2012 before returning in 2017 to work in the merchandise department. He also provided commentary for Impact Wrestling’s 2017 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

