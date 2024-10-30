Latest Health Update On Maria Kanellis

Maria Kanellis-Bennett wrote a statement on her Instagram page, along with a compilation of video clips and images from her recent hospital experience, informing fans that she is home and well now.

The women’s wrestling veteran stated the following:

I made it HOME!!! What a crazy week.

Thank GOD for my family!! Thank GOD for my church @crossbridge.church!!! Thank you for the amazing team at @rushuniversity!!! Thank you for my children’s school for giving the kiddos extra care!!! Thank you @tonyrkhan for the amazing flowers and the @aew staff for the support during this time!!! Thank you to The Undisputed Kingdom!! Thank you to everyone that reached out!!! Feeling very blessed and grateful to be alive!!!

Biopsy and Genetic Testing should be back in a few more days…