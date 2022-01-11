Latest Injury Update On Drew McIntyre Following WWE Day 1 Angle

Drew McIntyre has been in Pittsburgh this week to undergo tests on his neck.

As noted, McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss at the recent WWE Day 1 event but was then written out of the storylines with a backstage attack by Moss and Happy Baron Corbin. WWE announced that McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions in the attack, but it was then reported that the beatdown angle was done because he has been dealing with legitimate neck issues for several weeks. McIntyre needed to undergo medical testing on his neck, which is why WWE wrote him out of the storylines as a way to be proactive about the situation.

In an update, McIntyre is still sporting a neck brace and has been seen at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh this week, according to PWInsider. This is the facility where several WWE talents have been sent to when they need to undergo surgery or testing, and where Dr. Joseph Maroon works.

McIntyre’s neck problems were described as “nagging issues” that have been bothering him for several weeks.

McIntyre has been quiet on social media since Day 1.

There is still no timeframe for McIntyre’s return to in-ring action, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.