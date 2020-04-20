Latest News From The Revival, MVP Praises Recently Released WWE Superstar

– Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, formerly The Revival, continue to be active on social media and have teased what their future is in the wrestling business:
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) April 20, 2020
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/UN3soYEGI3
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) April 20, 2020
– MVP noted the following about Heath Slater on Twitter:
I was in WWE developmental with Heath. He came in for Deep South TV for FREE. He literally WORKED his way into a developemental contract. He told me he couldn't cut promos. We talked about it. I told him he had a HUGE personality! Bring that to the mic. PRACTICE! He did! OH BABY! https://t.co/WRUfZxLlvJ
— MVP (@The305MVP) April 19, 2020