Latest News on AEW All Out Location and Venue

This year, AEW All Out is expected to stay in the Chicago area.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, AEW is planning to hold All Out again this year at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Although no exact date has been announced, All Out has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition for the company.

Due to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view taking place in Chicago on June 26, there was some suspicion that All Out would be hosted somewhere else, but it appears like AEW will return to the Chicago area for the first weekend in September with All Out.

AEW President Tony Khan has remarked that he enjoys the tradition of keeping All Out in Chicago for Labor Day Weekend.

The NOW Arena hosted the 2021 All Out pay-per-view, which featured Kenny Omega retaining his AEW World Championship over Christian Cage, as well as the long-awaited in-ring comeback of current AEW World Champion CM Punk, who defeated Darby Allin. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 All Out event was held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, with then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley retaining his title over MJF. In 2019, the NOW Arena near Chicago hosted the inaugural All Out pay-per-view, with Chris Jericho defeating Adam Page to become the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Official All Out details should be released by AEW in the near future. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.