Latest News on AEW Plans to Start Running Events in Canada

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the company’s shows in Canada in an interview with The Toronto Star.

“We’re all back on the road this past year and we’ve been all over America, but I do look forward to bringing an AEW live events to Canada soon. I think we have a chance to really build a strong presence, not only what we’ve established on television with TSN, but also with live events for the fans.”

“We have a lot of great Canadian wrestlers and I’m excited about the possibility of our live events here because we’ve had great success on TV here.”

“Most important thing is quality of the arena for the fans and the wrestlers and the staff, and then followed by the size for the opportunity to create revenue.”

In addition to Toronto, Khan is said to be considering cities such as Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver for future AEW events.