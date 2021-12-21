Latest News On AJ Styles and Update On Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Episode

AJ Styles is now official for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

We noted before how it was mentioned during RAW that Styles would be appearing on NXT to confront Grayson Waller after Waller taunted him on social media over the weekend.

In an update, WWE has just officially announced Styles for tonight’s show and added him to the official preview for tonight.

“AJ Styles is rolling into NXT, and Grayson Waller will be right there waiting for him. Styles will have plenty on his mind after the disintegration of his relationship with Omos last night on Raw. As the bond between the former teammates was falling apart, Waller spent his weekend calling out The Phenomenal One on Twitter. Following the social media cheap shots and developments on Raw, Styles will have plenty of anger to unleash on NXT. Will Waller be ready to shock the NXT Universe with another attack on a beloved Superstar? Find out when it all goes down tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!,” WWE wrote.

On a related note for tonight’s NXT, it looks like Io Shirai vs. Elektra Lopez may take place. WWE posted the following video of Legado del Fantasma confronting Shirai and the injured Zoey Stark in the trainer’s room.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the Shirai – Lopez segment:

* Elektra Lopez vs. Io Shirai

* Joe Gacy issues public apology for Harland’s attack on Brian Kendrick

* AJ Styles makes special appearance to confront Grayson Waller

* Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Street Fight

* Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers

* Von Wagner will appear to continue his path of destruction