Latest News On Aleister Black Possibly Returning To WWE

It was recently reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that there may be a push from within WWE of having Aleister Black brought back to the company. Additionally, there was a report that “there is a strong belief” Black will be signing with AEW once his 90-day WWE non-complete clause expires.

With Samoa Joe making a return to WWE, speculation has fueled that Black could also return to the company as well. Mike Johnson provided an update…

“There continues to be a lot of talk internally, all the way up to top WWE executives that the release of Aleister Black was a premature decision. There’s been talk in recent weeks about AEW interest in him, which has sparked some additional discussion inside WWE.”