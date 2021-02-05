Latest News On Alexa Bliss and Angel Garza Harassment

– According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Angel Garza was planned to be part of the men’s Royal Rumble match but was taken out at the last minute. Meltzer noted that “Garza was there and was supposed to come in, do a comedy spot tearing off his pants, and then get eliminated right away.”

– Last week, Alexa Bliss responded to a person that was repeatedly sending her harassing messages on Twitter. It appears that the person either made a different account or someone else is sending Bliss similar messages: