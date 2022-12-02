Latest News on Aliyah’s WWE Status Amidst Her Absence From TV

Aliyah hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the September 12 episode of RAW. She and Raquel Rodriguez held the Women’s Tag Team Championships at the time, but they lost them on the show to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Damage CTRL).

Aliyah later revealed that she had an elevated first rib as well as an AC Sprain.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Aliyah has been cleared to return to in-ring action.

Shotzi took her spot on the SmackDown Women’s roster and became a babyface, which led to her challenging and losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Aliyah’s former tag team partner has sided with Shotzi in recent weeks, defending her from attacks by Rousey and Shaya Baszler.

Here is one of Aliyah’s recent tweets mentioning she’s missing in-ring action: