Latest News On Backstage Mood At Tonight’s WWE RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network is scheduled to air live from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It was noted by WrestleVotes that the mood at the Performance Center today is one of uncertainty. Many talents and staff know that they shouldn’t be there due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they also realize that this is their job.

