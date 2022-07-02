Latest News on Bayley’s WWE Status Heading Into Tonight’s Money in the Bank

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley tore her ACL while training at the Performance Center in July 2021 in preparation of WWE’s return to live event touring. Regarding Bayley’s comeback date, there have been reports since the beginning of 2022.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Bayley will be making a comeback “fairly soon” in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but he provided no other information.

The following was also written about Bayley by Fightful Select:

“WWE sources did confirm with Fightful that she’s been in the ring working on a return to action. As to how she’s been preparing, or a timetable, we’re not sure.”

Regarding rumors that Bayley will return for the Money in the Bank PLE, WWE sources said that she hadn’t been seen in Las Vegas as of Friday.

Bayley was recently spotted in Orlando with Sasha Banks: