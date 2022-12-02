Latest News on Becky Lynch Filming a Role for Marvel

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch is filming for Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, according to new reports.

Lynch filmed for a “certain upcoming Marvel movie,” according to Netflix’s The Call Sheet writer Kris Tapley in May 2020, but no further details were ever provided.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Lynch filmed a role for the Marvel Eternals film, which will be released in 2021. The post-credit scene was supposed to set up something for a future film, but no word on who played what role.

The post-credits scene was eventually cut from the film, but word is that Lynch could appear in future Marvel films. According to Marvel sources, the portrayal was a success.

The Lynch scene was described as “too depressing,” but no context was given.

There has been talk of making a Marvel Eternals sequel or prequel, but it is unclear whether Lynch will be involved.

Lynch has expressed a desire to do more acting. She made her film debut in WWE’s The Marine 6 in 2018, and she voiced a character in WWE’s Rumble animated film in 2021. She also appeared on Showtime’s Billions in 2020, and she most recently portrayed Cyndi Lauper on NBC’s Young Rock.