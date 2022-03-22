Latest News On Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley – Omos Update, Bayley

– WWE.com announced that Bianca Belair “suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat” from her attack by Becky Lynch during the March 14th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed that the injury is 100% storyline and Belair was kept off this week’s RAW to sell the “injury.”

– As PWMania.com previously reported, it has been reported that Bobby Lashley will possibly be the opponent for Omos at WWE Wrestlemania 38. Omos teased having a Wrestlemania match during RAW and Mike Johnson noted that while it isn’t a 100% certainty, the hope is that Lashley will be cleared in time for the event. Lashley was in Dallas at AT&T Stadium last week.

– Bayley was at Monday night’s New York Nets game in Brooklyn to promote this Friday’s edition of Smackdown. Bayley’s return to WWE programming is expected to happen in the near future.