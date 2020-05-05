Latest News On Bo Dallas’ WWE Status, Why He Wasn’t Released

WWE released many wrestlers and staff a month ago as part of huge roster cuts. One name that was not on the list was Bo Dallas. Dallas’ tag team partner Curtis Axel was let go a few days ago by WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported the following news in regards to Bo Dallas.

“Yes, Bo Dallas is still employed. I have no idea what the criteria is, but you know, he was — I know on like the list, if you look at the list of people that were probably going to be cut, I thought Bo Dallas was going to be pretty high on that list.” He added, “But for whatever reason, he probably never complained because everyone who ever complained were the ones who were let go.”

For what’s worth, Mike “IRS” Rotunda is the father of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas and he was furloughed from the company.