Latest News On Bobby Lashley’s Status With WWE Heading Into WrestleMania 38

It was recently reported that Bobby Lashley will possibly be the opponent for Omos at WWE WrestleMania 38.

In an update on Lashley’s status, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that he is expected to make his television return this Monday on RAW in Pittsburgh. Lashley has been out of action since the Elimination Chamber PLE due to a shoulder injury but he didn’t have surgery. Lahsley actually suffered the injury at the Royal Rumble PLE.

WWE has loaded up Monday’s “Wrestlemania RAW” with both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appearing on the show. The following matches have also been announced:

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

* Queen Zelina, Carmella, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya vs. Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* RK-Bro vs. The Usos