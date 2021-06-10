Latest News On Bray Wyatt’s Absence From WWE Television

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bray Wyatt recently trended on Twitter with fans expressing concern about his well-being in real life. Fightful Select reported that talent in WWE were not aware of Wyatt having any personal issues.

In a Q&A on PWInsider.com, Mike Johnson addressed Wyatt’s absence:

We are told Wyatt has purposely been kept off TV. It is not a case of he has heat for anything as he is well liked. The Randy Orton match, we are told, went 100% exactly as planned.”

Wyatt hasn’t appeared on WWE television since the RAW after Wrestlemania and his last tweet was on May 18th: